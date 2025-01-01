Menu
Awards and nominations of Christian Rivers

Christian Rivers
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
