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About
Filmography
Nicole Mercedes Müller
Nicole Mercedes Müller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Mercedes Müller
Nicole Mercedes Müller
Nicole Mercedes Müller
Date of Birth
4 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Eye colour
blue-green
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Goodbye Berlin
(2016)
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
(2020)
6.6
Freud
(2020)
Filmography
6.6
Freud
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2020, Austria/Germany
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History,
2020, Germany
7.1
Goodbye Berlin
Tschick
Comedy, Family
2016, Germany
5.9
Willkommen in Hamburg
Willkommen in Hamburg
Comedy
2013, Germany
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