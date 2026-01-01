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Lee Je-hoon
Lee Je-hoon Lee Je-hoon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Je-hoon

Lee Je-hoon

Lee Je-hoon

Date of Birth
4 July 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Signal 8.3
Signal (2016)
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver (2021)
The Front Line 7.3
The Front Line (2011)

Filmography

The Art of Negotiation
The Art of Negotiation
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Big Deal 6.2
Big Deal Big Deal
Biography, Drama 2025, South Korea
Escape 7.1
Escape Escape
Action 2024, South Korea
Kajino 7
Kajino
Drama 2022, South Korea/USA
Taxi Driver 8
Taxi Driver
Drama, Action, Crime, 2021, South Korea
Time to Hunt 6.3
Time to Hunt Sanyangeui sigan
Action, Crime, Drama 2020, South Korea
Where Stars Land 6.9
Where Stars Land
Drama, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
The Ghost Detective 6.7
The Ghost Detective
Drama, Horror, Thriller, 2018, South Korea
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