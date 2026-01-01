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About
Filmography
Lee Je-hoon
Lee Je-hoon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Je-hoon
Lee Je-hoon
Lee Je-hoon
Date of Birth
4 July 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Signal
(2016)
8.0
Taxi Driver
(2021)
7.3
The Front Line
(2011)
Filmography
The Art of Negotiation
Drama,
2025, South Korea
6.2
Big Deal
Big Deal
Biography, Drama
2025, South Korea
7.1
Escape
Escape
Action
2024, South Korea
7
Kajino
Drama
2022, South Korea/USA
8
Taxi Driver
Drama, Action, Crime,
2021, South Korea
6.3
Time to Hunt
Sanyangeui sigan
Action, Crime, Drama
2020, South Korea
6.9
Where Stars Land
Drama, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
6.7
The Ghost Detective
Drama, Horror, Thriller,
2018, South Korea
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