In the dead of night, a body donated for organ transplants mysteriously disintegrates into ashes. Soon after, five recipients, given a heart, corneas, lungs, liver, and kidneys, begin to develop supernatural powers. A teenage girl gains immense strength, a hipster manipulates electromagnetic waves, a novelist summons powerful gusts, a factory manager can heal others, and a woman discovers a strange, still-unidentified ability. Together, they form a reluctant but heroic team known as "HI-FIVE." But they aren't the only ones transformed. A cult leader who received the donor’s pancreas gains the terrifying power to drain life energy and sets his sights on stealing the abilities of HI-FIVE to achieve godlike domination.
CountrySouth Korea
Runtime1 hour 59 minutes
Production year2025
Online premiere28 October 2025
World premiere28 October 2025
Worldwide Gross$14,125,640
ProductionAnnapurna Films, Next Entertainment World (NEW)
Also known as
Haipaibeu, Hi-Five, High Five, Bộ 5 Siêu Đẳng Cấp, H-Five, H.I.Five, Hi.5, Mega piątka, Великолепная пятёрка, 異能5：死了一個超人以後, 超異能特攻