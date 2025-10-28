Menu
Russian
Hi-Five

Hi-Five

Haipaibeu
Synopsis

In the dead of night, a body donated for organ transplants mysteriously disintegrates into ashes. Soon after, five recipients, given a heart, corneas, lungs, liver, and kidneys, begin to develop supernatural powers. A teenage girl gains immense strength, a hipster manipulates electromagnetic waves, a novelist summons powerful gusts, a factory manager can heal others, and a woman discovers a strange, still-unidentified ability. Together, they form a reluctant but heroic team known as "HI-FIVE." But they aren't the only ones transformed. A cult leader who received the donor’s pancreas gains the terrifying power to drain life energy and sets his sights on stealing the abilities of HI-FIVE to achieve godlike domination.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 28 October 2025
World premiere 28 October 2025
Worldwide Gross $14,125,640
Production Annapurna Films, Next Entertainment World (NEW)
Also known as
Haipaibeu, Hi-Five, High Five, Bộ 5 Siêu Đẳng Cấp, H-Five, H.I.Five, Hi.5, Mega piątka, Великолепная пятёрка, 異能5：死了一個超人以後, 超異能特攻
Director
Kang Hyeong-cheol
Cast
Oh Jung-se
Oh Jung-se
Jin-young Park
Yoo Ah-in
Yoo Ah-in
Ra Mi-ran
Ra Mi-ran
An Jae-hong
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
10 votes
6.6 IMDb
