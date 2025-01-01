Menu
Boris Guc
Awards
Awards and nominations of Boris Guc
Awards
Awards and nominations of Boris Guc
Window to Europe 2019
Special Prize
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Window to Europe 2018
Autumn Premieres
Winner
Feature Film
Winner
