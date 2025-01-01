Menu
Awards and nominations of Boris Guc

Window to Europe 2019 Window to Europe 2019
Special Prize
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Window to Europe 2018 Window to Europe 2018
Autumn Premieres
Winner
Feature Film
Winner
