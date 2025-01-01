Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Wolfgang Stegemann Awards

Awards and nominations of Wolfgang Stegemann

Wolfgang Stegemann
Awards and nominations of Wolfgang Stegemann
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more