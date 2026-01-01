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Nicolai Lebedev
Nicolai Lebedev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolai Lebedev
Nicolai Lebedev
Nicolai Lebedev
Date of Birth
9 August 1897
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 October 1989
Popular Films
7.6
A Winter Morning
(1966)
7.1
I Ask to Accuse Klava K. of My Death
(1979)
6.6
Schastlivogo plavaniya
(1949)
Filmography
7.1
I Ask to Accuse Klava K. of My Death
V moey smerti proshu vinit Klavu K.
Drama, Romantic
1979, USSR
5.3
Zhdite menya, ostrova!
Zhdite menya, ostrova!
Drama
1977, USSR
6.5
Find me, Lyonya!
Naydi menya, Lyonya!
Drama
1971, USSR
7.6
A Winter Morning
Zimnee utro
Drama
1966, USSR
6.1
Mandat
Mandat
Children's, Adventure
1963, USSR
6.2
Devchonka, s kotoroy ya druzhil
Devchonka, s kotoroy ya druzhil
Romantic
1961, USSR
6.2
Andreyka
Andreyka
Family
1958, USSR
6.6
Schastlivogo plavaniya
Schastlivogo plavaniya
Children's, Drama
1949, USSR
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