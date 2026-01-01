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Nicolai Lebedev
Nicolai Lebedev Nicolai Lebedev
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolai Lebedev

Nicolai Lebedev

Nicolai Lebedev

Date of Birth
9 August 1897
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 October 1989

Popular Films

A Winter Morning 7.6
A Winter Morning (1966)
I Ask to Accuse Klava K. of My Death 7.1
I Ask to Accuse Klava K. of My Death (1979)
Schastlivogo plavaniya 6.6
Schastlivogo plavaniya (1949)

Filmography

I Ask to Accuse Klava K. of My Death 7.1
I Ask to Accuse Klava K. of My Death V moey smerti proshu vinit Klavu K.
Drama, Romantic 1979, USSR
Zhdite menya, ostrova! 5.3
Zhdite menya, ostrova! Zhdite menya, ostrova!
Drama 1977, USSR
Find me, Lyonya! 6.5
Find me, Lyonya! Naydi menya, Lyonya!
Drama 1971, USSR
A Winter Morning 7.6
A Winter Morning Zimnee utro
Drama 1966, USSR
Mandat 6.1
Mandat Mandat
Children's, Adventure 1963, USSR
Devchonka, s kotoroy ya druzhil 6.2
Devchonka, s kotoroy ya druzhil Devchonka, s kotoroy ya druzhil
Romantic 1961, USSR
Andreyka 6.2
Andreyka Andreyka
Family 1958, USSR
Schastlivogo plavaniya 6.6
Schastlivogo plavaniya Schastlivogo plavaniya
Children's, Drama 1949, USSR
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