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Luke Snellin
Luke Snellin Luke Snellin
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Snellin

Luke Snellin

Luke Snellin

Date of Birth
9 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

My Mad Fat Diary 8.2
My Mad Fat Diary (2013)
The A Word 7.9
The A Word (2016)
One Day 7.9
One Day (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One Day 7.9
One Day
Drama, Romantic, 2024, USA
Feel Good 7.2
Feel Good
Drama, Comedy 2020, Great Britain
Industry 7.4
Industry
Drama 2020, Great Britain/USA
Temple 7
Temple
Drama, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Let It Snow 5.7
Let It Snow Let It Snow
Romantic, Comedy 2019, USA
The A Word 7.9
The A Word
Drama 2016, Great Britain
My Mad Fat Diary 8.2
My Mad Fat Diary
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2013, Great Britain
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