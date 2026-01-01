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Luke Snellin
Luke Snellin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Snellin
Luke Snellin
Luke Snellin
Date of Birth
9 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.2
My Mad Fat Diary
(2013)
7.9
The A Word
(2016)
7.9
One Day
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2020
2019
2016
2013
All
7
Films
1
TV Shows
6
Director
7
7.9
One Day
Drama, Romantic,
2024, USA
7.2
Feel Good
Drama, Comedy
2020, Great Britain
7.4
Industry
Drama
2020, Great Britain/USA
7
Temple
Drama, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
5.7
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
Romantic, Comedy
2019, USA
7.9
The A Word
Drama
2016, Great Britain
8.2
My Mad Fat Diary
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2013, Great Britain
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