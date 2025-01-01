Menu
Amanda Jaros
Amanda Jaros
Amanda Jaros
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.6
Insidious: Chapter 4
(2017)
0.0
Tom and Jerry in New York
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2017
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Writer
1
Tom and Jerry in New York
Comedy, Adventure
2021, USA
6.6
Insidious: Chapter 4
Insidious 4: The Last Key
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2017, USA
Watch trailer
