Amanda Jaros
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 1 Writer 1
Tom and Jerry in New York
Tom and Jerry in New York
Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
Insidious: Chapter 4 6.6
Insidious: Chapter 4 Insidious 4: The Last Key
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, USA
Watch trailer
