Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ahn So-hee Ан
Ahn So-hee Ан Ahn So-hee Ан
Kinoafisha Persons Ahn So-hee Ан

Ahn So-hee Ан

Ahn So-hee Ан

Date of Birth
27 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Train to Busan 7.8
Train to Busan (2016)
Thirty Nine 0.0
Thirty Nine (2022)
Missing: The Other Side 0.0
Missing: The Other Side (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 1 TV Shows 3 Actress 4
Thirty Nine
Thirty Nine
Drama, Romantic 2022, South Korea
Missing: The Other Side
Missing: The Other Side
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy 2020, South Korea
Welcome to Waikiki
Welcome to Waikiki
Drama, Comedy 2018, South Korea
Train to Busan 7.8
Train to Busan Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller 2016, South Korea
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more