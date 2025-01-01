Menu
Ahn So-hee Ан
Ahn So-hee Ан
Ahn So-hee Ан
Ahn So-hee Ан
Ahn So-hee Ан
Date of Birth
27 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
7.8
Train to Busan
(2016)
0.0
Thirty Nine
(2022)
0.0
Missing: The Other Side
(2020)
4
Thirty Nine
Drama, Romantic
2022, South Korea
Missing: The Other Side
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy
2020, South Korea
Welcome to Waikiki
Drama, Comedy
2018, South Korea
7.8
Train to Busan
Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller
2016, South Korea
