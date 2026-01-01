Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martin Owen
Martin Owen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Owen
Martin Owen
Martin Owen
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
The Loneliest Boy in the World
(2022)
5.5
Breaking Point
(2023)
5.3
The Beast Within
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2020
2019
2016
All
7
Films
7
Producer
3
Director
5
Actor
1
Writer
2
5.3
The Beast Within
The Beast Within
Horror, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
5.5
Breaking Point
Breaking Point
Sport, Romantic
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.8
The Loneliest Boy in the World
The Loneliest Boy in the World
Comedy, Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
Twist
Twist
Action, Drama
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4
Killers Anonymous
Killers Anonymous
Action, Thriller, Crime
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4
Let's Be Evil
Let's Be Evil
Thriller
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Above the Below
Above the Below
Action, Thriller
, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree