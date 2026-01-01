Menu
Martin Owen

Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor

Genre
Year
The Beast Within 5.3
The Beast Within The Beast Within
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Breaking Point 5.5
Breaking Point Breaking Point
Sport, Romantic 2023, Great Britain
The Loneliest Boy in the World 5.8
The Loneliest Boy in the World The Loneliest Boy in the World
Comedy, Horror 2022, Great Britain
Twist 4.8
Twist Twist
Action, Drama 2020, Great Britain
Killers Anonymous 4
Killers Anonymous Killers Anonymous
Action, Thriller, Crime 2019, Great Britain
Let's Be Evil 4
Let's Be Evil Let's Be Evil
Thriller 2016, Great Britain
Above the Below Above the Below
Action, Thriller , Great Britain
