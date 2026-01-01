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Lisa Immordino Vreeland Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Immordino Vreeland

Lisa Immordino Vreeland

Lisa Immordino Vreeland

Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel 7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011)
Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict 7.1
Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict (2015)

Filmography

Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict 7.1
Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
Biography, Documentary, History 2015, USA / Italy / Great Britain
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel 7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Documentary, Biography 2011, USA
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