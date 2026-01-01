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Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
(2011)
7.1
Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
(2015)
Filmography
7.1
Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
Biography, Documentary, History
2015, USA / Italy / Great Britain
7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Documentary, Biography
2011, USA
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