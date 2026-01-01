Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mahdi Pakdel
Mahdi Pakdel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mahdi Pakdel
Mahdi Pakdel
Mahdi Pakdel
Date of Birth
1 July 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Muhammad: The Messenger of God
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
Muhammad: The Messenger of God
Muhammad: The Messenger of God
Biography, History, Drama
2015, Iran
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree