Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mahdi Pakdel Mahdi Pakdel
Kinoafisha Persons Mahdi Pakdel

Mahdi Pakdel

Mahdi Pakdel

Date of Birth
1 July 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Muhammad: The Messenger of God 7.6
Muhammad: The Messenger of God (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Muhammad: The Messenger of God 7.6
Muhammad: The Messenger of God Muhammad: The Messenger of God
Biography, History, Drama 2015, Iran
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more