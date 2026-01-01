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Leonid Varlamov Leonid Varlamov
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Varlamov

Leonid Varlamov

Leonid Varlamov

Date of Birth
13 July 1907
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
3 September 1962

Popular Films

Liniya Mannergeyma 7.0
Liniya Mannergeyma (1940)
Razgrom nemetskikh voysk pod Moskvoy 6.8
Razgrom nemetskikh voysk pod Moskvoy (1942)

Filmography

Razgrom nemetskikh voysk pod Moskvoy 6.8
Razgrom nemetskikh voysk pod Moskvoy Razgrom nemetskikh voysk pod Moskvoy
Documentary 1942, USSR / USA
Liniya Mannergeyma 7
Liniya Mannergeyma Liniya Mannergeyma
War, Documentary 1940, USSR
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