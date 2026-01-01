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About
Leonid Varlamov
Leonid Varlamov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Varlamov
Leonid Varlamov
Leonid Varlamov
Date of Birth
13 July 1907
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
3 September 1962
Popular Films
7.0
Liniya Mannergeyma
(1940)
6.8
Razgrom nemetskikh voysk pod Moskvoy
(1942)
Filmography
6.8
Razgrom nemetskikh voysk pod Moskvoy
Razgrom nemetskikh voysk pod Moskvoy
Documentary
1942, USSR / USA
7
Liniya Mannergeyma
Liniya Mannergeyma
War, Documentary
1940, USSR
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