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Lika Babluani Lika Babluani
Kinoafisha Persons Lika Babluani

Lika Babluani

Lika Babluani

Date of Birth
1 January 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

In Bloom 7.4
In Bloom (2013)

Filmography

In Bloom 7.4
In Bloom Grzeli nateli dgeebi
Drama 2013, Georgia / Germany / France
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