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Filmography
Lika Babluani
Lika Babluani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lika Babluani
Lika Babluani
Lika Babluani
Date of Birth
1 January 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
In Bloom
(2013)
Filmography
7.4
In Bloom
Grzeli nateli dgeebi
Drama
2013, Georgia / Germany / France
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