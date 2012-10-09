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Filmography
Olgert Kroders
Olgert Kroders
Kinoafisha
Persons
Olgert Kroders
Olgert Kroders
Olgert Kroders
Date of Birth
9 August 1921
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 October 2012
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
Nicolo Paganini
(1982)
6.2
Otryad osobogo naznacheniya
(1978)
6.1
The Silence of Dr. Evans
(1973)
Filmography
5.9
Kontrakt veka
Kontrakt veka
History
1985, USSR
5.9
Professor Dowell's Testament
Zaveshchaniye professora Douelya
Sci-Fi, Drama
1984, USSR
7
Nicolo Paganini
Nicolo Paganini
Drama, Biography
1982, USSR / Bulgaria
6.2
Otryad osobogo naznacheniya
Otryad osobogo naznacheniya
Adventure, War
1978, USSR
6.1
The Silence of Dr. Evans
Molchaniye doktora Ivensa
Sci-Fi
1973, USSR
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