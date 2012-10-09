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Olgert Kroders Olgert Kroders
Kinoafisha Persons Olgert Kroders

Olgert Kroders

Olgert Kroders

Date of Birth
9 August 1921
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 October 2012
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Nicolo Paganini 7.0
Nicolo Paganini (1982)
Otryad osobogo naznacheniya 6.2
Otryad osobogo naznacheniya (1978)
The Silence of Dr. Evans 6.1
The Silence of Dr. Evans (1973)

Filmography

Kontrakt veka 5.9
Kontrakt veka Kontrakt veka
History 1985, USSR
Professor Dowell's Testament 5.9
Professor Dowell's Testament Zaveshchaniye professora Douelya
Sci-Fi, Drama 1984, USSR
Nicolo Paganini 7
Nicolo Paganini Nicolo Paganini
Drama, Biography 1982, USSR / Bulgaria
Otryad osobogo naznacheniya 6.2
Otryad osobogo naznacheniya Otryad osobogo naznacheniya
Adventure, War 1978, USSR
The Silence of Dr. Evans 6.1
The Silence of Dr. Evans Molchaniye doktora Ivensa
Sci-Fi 1973, USSR
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