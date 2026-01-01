Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Makis Papadimitriou
Makis Papadimitriou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Makis Papadimitriou
Makis Papadimitriou
Makis Papadimitriou
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
Suntan
(2016)
6.5
Light Falls
(2023)
6.2
Chevalier
(2015)
Filmography
6.5
Light Falls
Light Falls
Thriller
2023, Albania / Georgia / Germany / Greece
6
Flux Gourmet
Flux Gourmet
Drama
2022, Great Britain
6.6
Suntan
Suntan
Romantic
2016, Greece / Germany
6.2
Chevalier
Chevalier
Comedy
2015, Greece
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree