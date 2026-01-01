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Makis Papadimitriou Makis Papadimitriou
Kinoafisha Persons Makis Papadimitriou

Makis Papadimitriou

Makis Papadimitriou

Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Suntan 6.6
Suntan (2016)
Light Falls 6.5
Light Falls (2023)
Chevalier 6.2
Chevalier (2015)

Filmography

Light Falls 6.5
Light Falls Light Falls
Thriller 2023, Albania / Georgia / Germany / Greece
Flux Gourmet 6
Flux Gourmet Flux Gourmet
Drama 2022, Great Britain
Suntan 6.6
Suntan Suntan
Romantic 2016, Greece / Germany
Chevalier 6.2
Chevalier Chevalier
Comedy 2015, Greece
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