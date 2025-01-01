Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Simonov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Simonov
Andrey Simonov
Date of Birth
8 November 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
4.9
Pain Threshold
(2019)
0.0
Zhvachka
(2024)
0.0
More Than Love
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2019
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Writer
1
Director
2
Producer
1
Zhvachka
Drama
2024, Russia
More Than Love
Romantic
2022, Russia
4.9
Pain Threshold
Bolevoy porog
Thriller, Adventure, Action
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree