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Lina Vesyolkina
Lina Vesyolkina Lina Vesyolkina
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Vesyolkina

Lina Vesyolkina

Lina Vesyolkina

Date of Birth
5 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Moskva, ya terplyu tebya 6.0
Moskva, ya terplyu tebya (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Moskva, ya terplyu tebya 6
Moskva, ya terplyu tebya Moskva, ya terplyu tebya
Drama, Comedy 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
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