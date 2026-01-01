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Filmography
Lina Vesyolkina
Lina Vesyolkina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Vesyolkina
Lina Vesyolkina
Lina Vesyolkina
Date of Birth
5 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.0
Moskva, ya terplyu tebya
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2016
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6
Moskva, ya terplyu tebya
Moskva, ya terplyu tebya
Drama, Comedy
2016, Russia
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