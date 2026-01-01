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Yutaka Takenouchi Yutaka Takenouchi
Kinoafisha Persons Yutaka Takenouchi

Yutaka Takenouchi

Yutaka Takenouchi

Date of Birth
2 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Days 7.1
The Days (2023)
Shin Godzilla 6.8
Shin Godzilla (2016)
Spirit World 5.7
Spirit World (2024)

Filmography

Human Vapor
Human Vapor
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2026, Japan/South Korea
I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand
I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Spirit World 5.7
Spirit World Spirit World
Drama, Fantasy 2024, France / Japan / Singapore
The Days 7.1
The Days
Drama, Thriller, History, 2023, USA/Japan
Shin Godzilla 6.8
Shin Godzilla Shin Gojira
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2016, Japan / USA
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