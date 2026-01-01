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About
Filmography
Yutaka Takenouchi
Yutaka Takenouchi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yutaka Takenouchi
Yutaka Takenouchi
Yutaka Takenouchi
Date of Birth
2 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.1
The Days
(2023)
6.8
Shin Godzilla
(2016)
5.7
Spirit World
(2024)
Filmography
Human Vapor
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, Japan/South Korea
I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
5.7
Spirit World
Spirit World
Drama, Fantasy
2024, France / Japan / Singapore
7.1
The Days
Drama, Thriller, History,
2023, USA/Japan
6.8
Shin Godzilla
Shin Gojira
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action
2016, Japan / USA
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