Svetla Tsotsorkova

Date of Birth
6 June 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Actress, Director

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cinema Jazireh 6.1
Cinema Jazireh Cinema Jazireh
Drama, War 2025, Turkey / Iran / Bulgaria / Romania
Thirst 6.7
Thirst Jajda / Thirst
Drama 2015, Bulgaria
