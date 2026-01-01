Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Svetla Tsotsorkova
Svetla Tsotsorkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Svetla Tsotsorkova
Svetla Tsotsorkova
Svetla Tsotsorkova
Date of Birth
6 June 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Actress, Director
Popular Films
6.7
Thirst
(2015)
6.1
Cinema Jazireh
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
2025
2015
All
2
Films
2
Producer
2
Writer
1
Director
1
6.1
Cinema Jazireh
Cinema Jazireh
Drama, War
2025, Turkey / Iran / Bulgaria / Romania
6.7
Thirst
Jajda / Thirst
Drama
2015, Bulgaria
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree