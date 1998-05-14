Menu
Anastasiya Novikova
Anastasiya Novikova
Date of Birth
14 May 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
5.7
Tantsuy so mnoy
(2015)
5.7
Tantsuy so mnoy
Tantsuy so mnoy
Romantic
2015, Russia
