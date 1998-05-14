Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anastasiya Novikova
Anastasiya Novikova Anastasiya Novikova
Kinoafisha Persons Anastasiya Novikova

Anastasiya Novikova

Anastasiya Novikova

Date of Birth
14 May 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Tantsuy so mnoy 5.7
Tantsuy so mnoy (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actress 1
Tantsuy so mnoy 5.7
Tantsuy so mnoy Tantsuy so mnoy
Romantic 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more