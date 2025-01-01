Menu
Filmography
Anar Halilov
Date of Birth
28 March 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
9.5
Kotostrofa
(2023)
5.7
Tantsuy so mnoy
(2015)
4.7
Gosti
(2018)
Filmography
7
Pohodu lyubov
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Russia
9.5
Kotostrofa
Comedy
2023, Russia
Eterna
Fantasy, Romantic, Adventure
2022, Russia
3.9
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Barhatnyy sezon
Drama, Romantic
2019, Russia
4.7
Gosti
Gosti
Horror
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Tantsuy so mnoy
Tantsuy so mnoy
Romantic
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
