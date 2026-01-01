Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melanie Simka
Melanie Simka Melanie Simka
Kinoafisha Persons Melanie Simka

Melanie Simka

Melanie Simka

Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Giant King 6.4
The Giant King (2012)
Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-cellent Adventure 6.3
Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-cellent Adventure (2015)
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit 5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-cellent Adventure 6.3
Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-cellent Adventure Un gallo con muchos huevos
Animation 2015, Mexico
Watch trailer
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit 5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit Tu Xia Chuan Qi：Qing Li Chuan Shuo
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2015, China
Watch trailer
Frog Kingdom 4
Frog Kingdom Frog Kingdom
Animation, Adventure, Children's, Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Ot vinta 3D 4.5
Ot vinta 3D Ot vinta 3D
Animation 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
The Giant King 6.4
The Giant King Yak
Animation 2012, Thailand
Watch trailer
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit 4.2
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit Legend of a Rabbit / Tu Xia Chuan Qi
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Action, Family 2011, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more