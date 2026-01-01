Menu
Melanie Simka
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.4
The Giant King
(2012)
6.3
Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-cellent Adventure
(2015)
5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
(2015)
6.3
Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-cellent Adventure
Un gallo con muchos huevos
Animation
2015, Mexico
Watch trailer
5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
Tu Xia Chuan Qi：Qing Li Chuan Shuo
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure
2015, China
Watch trailer
4
Frog Kingdom
Frog Kingdom
Animation, Adventure, Children's, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Ot vinta 3D
Ot vinta 3D
Animation
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
The Giant King
Yak
Animation
2012, Thailand
Watch trailer
4.2
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
Legend of a Rabbit / Tu Xia Chuan Qi
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Action, Family
2011, USA
Watch trailer
