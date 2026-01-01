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Nelson Shin
Nelson Shin Nelson Shin
Kinoafisha Persons Nelson Shin

Nelson Shin

Nelson Shin

Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer

Popular Films

Frog Kingdom 4.0
Frog Kingdom (2013)

Filmography

Frog Kingdom 4
Frog Kingdom Frog Kingdom
Animation, Adventure, Children's, Comedy 2013, USA
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