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About
Nelson Shin
Nelson Shin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nelson Shin
Nelson Shin
Nelson Shin
Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer
Popular Films
4.0
Frog Kingdom
(2013)
Filmography
4
Frog Kingdom
Frog Kingdom
Animation, Adventure, Children's, Comedy
2013, USA
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