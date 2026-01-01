Menu
Marieta Orozco
Marieta Orozco

Marieta Orozco

Marieta Orozco

Date of Birth
11 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Second Origin 4.5
Second Origin (2015)
Sex, Party and Lies 3.8
Sex, Party and Lies (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Second Origin 4.5
Second Origin Segon origen
Adventure, Horror, Sci-Fi 2015, Spain
Sex, Party and Lies 3.8
Sex, Party and Lies Mentiras y gordas
Drama, Comedy 2009, Spain
