Marieta Orozco
Date of Birth
11 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
4.5
Second Origin
(2015)
3.8
Sex, Party and Lies
(2009)
Filmography
4.5
Second Origin
Segon origen
Adventure, Horror, Sci-Fi
2015, Spain
3.8
Sex, Party and Lies
Mentiras y gordas
Drama, Comedy
2009, Spain
