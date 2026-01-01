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Mandie Fletcher
Mandie Fletcher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mandie Fletcher
Mandie Fletcher
Mandie Fletcher
Date of Birth
27 December 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.9
Roger and Val Have Just Got In
(2010)
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
6.3
Patrick
(2018)
Filmography
6.3
Patrick
Patrick
Comedy
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.4
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
Comedy
2016, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.9
Roger and Val Have Just Got In
Comedy
2010, Great Britain
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1989, USA
Show more
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