Maria Pawłowska
Maria Pawłowska
Maria Pawłowska
Maria Pawłowska
Maria Pawłowska
Date of Birth
8 February 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka
(2017)
6.6
Warsaw 44
(2014)
5.2
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2017
2015
2014
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka
Sztuka kochania. Historia Michaliny Wislockiej
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2017, Poland
5.2
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe
Drama, War
2015, Russia
6.6
Warsaw 44
Miasto 44
Drama, History, Romantic
2014, Poland
