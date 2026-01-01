Menu
Maria Pawłowska

Date of Birth
8 February 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka 7.0
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka (2017)
Warsaw 44 6.6
Warsaw 44 (2014)
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe 5.2
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka 7
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka Sztuka kochania. Historia Michaliny Wislockiej
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2017, Poland
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe 5.2
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe
Drama, War 2015, Russia
Warsaw 44 6.6
Warsaw 44 Miasto 44
Drama, History, Romantic 2014, Poland
