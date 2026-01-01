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Filmography
Michael Doneger
Michael Doneger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Doneger
Michael Doneger
Michael Doneger
Date of Birth
21 July 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.5
The Escort
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Producer
1
Actor
1
Writer
1
5.5
The Escort
The Escort
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
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