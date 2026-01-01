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Filmography
Lydia Koreneva
Lydia Koreneva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia Koreneva
Lydia Koreneva
Lydia Koreneva
Date of Birth
31 July 1885
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
2 July 1982
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
A Life for a Life
(1916)
6.2
The King of Paris
(1917)
Filmography
6.2
The King of Paris
Korol Parizha
Drama, Romantic
1917, Russian Empire
7
A Life for a Life
Zhizn za zhizn
Drama
1916, Russian Empire
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