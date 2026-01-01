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Lydia Koreneva Lydia Koreneva
Kinoafisha Persons Lydia Koreneva

Lydia Koreneva

Lydia Koreneva

Date of Birth
31 July 1885
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
2 July 1982
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Life for a Life 7.0
A Life for a Life (1916)
The King of Paris 6.2
The King of Paris (1917)

Filmography

The King of Paris 6.2
The King of Paris Korol Parizha
Drama, Romantic 1917, Russian Empire
A Life for a Life 7
A Life for a Life Zhizn za zhizn
Drama 1916, Russian Empire
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