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Michael Noer
Michael Noer Michael Noer
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Noer

Michael Noer

Michael Noer

Date of Birth
27 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer

Popular Films

Papillon 7.6
Papillon (2017)
R 7.3
R (2010)
Nøgle hus spejl 6.9
Nøgle hus spejl (2015)

Filmography

Birthday Girl 6.8
Birthday Girl Birthday Girl
Drama 2023, Denmark
Before the Frost 6.8
Before the Frost Før frosten
Drama 2018, Denmark
Papillon 7.6
Papillon Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
Watch trailer
Nøgle hus spejl 6.9
Nøgle hus spejl Nøgle hus spejl
Romantic, Family 2015, Denmark
R 7.3
R R
Drama 2010, Denmark
Watch trailer
Show more
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