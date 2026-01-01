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Michael Noer
Michael Noer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Noer
Michael Noer
Michael Noer
Date of Birth
27 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Popular Films
7.6
Papillon
(2017)
7.3
R
(2010)
6.9
Nøgle hus spejl
(2015)
Filmography
6.8
Birthday Girl
Birthday Girl
Drama
2023, Denmark
6.8
Before the Frost
Før frosten
Drama
2018, Denmark
7.6
Papillon
Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography
2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Nøgle hus spejl
Nøgle hus spejl
Romantic, Family
2015, Denmark
7.3
R
R
Drama
2010, Denmark
Watch trailer
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