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Natalya Iokhvidova
Natalya Iokhvidova Natalya Iokhvidova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Iokhvidova

Natalya Iokhvidova

Natalya Iokhvidova

Date of Birth
29 March 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Evgeniy Telegin 6.7
Evgeniy Telegin (2024)
Princip Habarova 6.7
Princip Habarova (2013)
The Puppet Syndrome 6.5
The Puppet Syndrome (2014)

Filmography

Potekhe chas
Comedy 2026, Russia
Sobiratel kamnej
Sobiratel kamnej
Detective, 2025, Russia
Evgeniy Telegin 6.7
Evgeniy Telegin Evgeniy Telegin
Drama 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Kupchino 4.8
Kupchino
Detective 2018, Russia
Vsya nasha nadezhda 5.4
Vsya nasha nadezhda
Drama 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Everything Happenes for the Best 5.4
Everything Happenes for the Best
Romantic, 2016, Russia
The Puppet Syndrome 6.5
The Puppet Syndrome Sindrom Petrushki
Drama 2014, Russia / Switzerland / Germany
Watch trailer
Princip Habarova 6.7
Princip Habarova
Detective, Crime 2013, Russia
Show more
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