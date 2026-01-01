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Filmography
Natalya Iokhvidova
Natalya Iokhvidova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Iokhvidova
Natalya Iokhvidova
Natalya Iokhvidova
Date of Birth
29 March 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Evgeniy Telegin
(2024)
6.7
Princip Habarova
(2013)
6.5
The Puppet Syndrome
(2014)
Filmography
Potekhe chas
Comedy
2026, Russia
Sobiratel kamnej
Detective,
2025, Russia
6.7
Evgeniy Telegin
Evgeniy Telegin
Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Kupchino
Detective
2018, Russia
5.4
Vsya nasha nadezhda
Drama
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Everything Happenes for the Best
Romantic,
2016, Russia
6.5
The Puppet Syndrome
Sindrom Petrushki
Drama
2014, Russia / Switzerland / Germany
Watch trailer
6.7
Princip Habarova
Detective, Crime
2013, Russia
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