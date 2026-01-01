Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Eric Summer
Eric Summer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Summer
Eric Summer
Eric Summer
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.5
Leap!
(2017)
5.7
A Baby for Christmas
(2018)
Filmography
5.7
A Baby for Christmas
Un bébé pour Noël
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2018, France
7.5
Leap!
Ballerina
Animation, Family
2017, France / Canada
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree