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Eric Summer
Eric Summer Eric Summer
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Summer

Eric Summer

Eric Summer

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Leap! 7.5
Leap! (2017)
A Baby for Christmas 5.7
A Baby for Christmas (2018)

Filmography

A Baby for Christmas 5.7
A Baby for Christmas Un bébé pour Noël
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2018, France
Leap! 7.5
Leap! Ballerina
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
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