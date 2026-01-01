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Yuri Lyashenko Yuri Lyashenko
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Lyashenko

Yuri Lyashenko

Yuri Lyashenko

Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni 6.3
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni (1980)
Mephistophele's Notes 6.0
Mephistophele's Notes (1994)
Den pervyy, den posledniy 0.0
Den pervyy, den posledniy (1978)

Filmography

Mephistophele's Notes 6
Mephistophele's Notes Mephistophele's Notes
Drama 1994, Ukraine
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni 6.3
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
War 1980, USSR
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Den pervyy, den posledniy Den pervyy, den posledniy
Romantic 1978, USSR
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