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Yuri Lyashenko
Yuri Lyashenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Lyashenko
Yuri Lyashenko
Yuri Lyashenko
Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.3
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
(1980)
6.0
Mephistophele's Notes
(1994)
0.0
Den pervyy, den posledniy
(1978)
Filmography
6
Mephistophele's Notes
Mephistophele's Notes
Drama
1994, Ukraine
6.3
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
War
1980, USSR
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Romantic
1978, USSR
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