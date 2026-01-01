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Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson
Date of Birth
5 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
(2025)
7.7
Tony
(2026)
Tickets
7.5
BlackBerry
(2023)
Filmography
7.7
Tony
Tony
Biography, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
6.7
Matt and Mara
Matt and Mara
Drama
2024, Canada
Watch trailer
6.7
The Heirloom
The Heirloom
Comedy
2024, Canada
7.5
BlackBerry
BlackBerry
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Matt Johnson’s private life
Provincetown, 1976: A24 Begins Filming Bourdain Biopic — Dominic Sessa and Banderas in a Mysterious Role
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