Anna Bachalova
Kinoafisha Persons Anna Bachalova

Date of Birth
3 October 1985
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Vse ili nichego 5.4
Vse ili nichego (2018)
Tehnar 0.0
Tehnar (2022)
Ty moya mama? 0.0
Ty moya mama? (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 2 TV Shows 5 Actress 7
Ostroe blyudo
Romantic 2024, Russia
Mesto sily
Romantic 2023, Russia
Tehnar
Detective 2022, Russia
Ty moya mama?
Romantic 2022, Russia
Vse ili nichego 5.4
Action, Comedy 2018, Russia
Read, Read Read, Read
Documentary 2015, Russia
Morskoj patrul 2
Adventure, Comedy, Action 2009, Russia
