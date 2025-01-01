Menu
Anna Bachalova
Date of Birth
3 October 1985
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
5.4
Vse ili nichego
(2018)
0.0
Tehnar
(2022)
0.0
Ty moya mama?
(2022)
Filmography
Ostroe blyudo
Romantic
2024, Russia
Mesto sily
Romantic
2023, Russia
Tehnar
Detective
2022, Russia
Ty moya mama?
Romantic
2022, Russia
5.4
Vse ili nichego
Vse ili nichego
Action, Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Read, Read
Read, Read
Documentary
2015, Russia
Morskoj patrul 2
Adventure, Comedy, Action
2009, Russia
