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Lunetta Savino Lunetta Savino
Kinoafisha Persons Lunetta Savino

Lunetta Savino

Lunetta Savino

Date of Birth
2 November 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Loose Cannons 7.2
Loose Cannons (2010)
Lolita Lobosco 7.1
Lolita Lobosco (2021)
Diamanti 6.8
Diamanti (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Diamanti 6.8
Diamanti Diamanti
Comedy, Drama 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Lolita Lobosco 7.1
Lolita Lobosco
Drama, Crime, Detective 2021, Italy
Do You See Me? 6.3
Do You See Me? Scusate se Esisto
Comedy 2014, Italy
Io, Arlecchino 6.2
Io, Arlecchino Io, Arlecchino
Drama, Comedy 2014, Italy
Loose Cannons 7.3
Loose Cannons Mine vaganti
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2010, Italy
Watch trailer
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