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About
Filmography
Lunetta Savino
Lunetta Savino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lunetta Savino
Lunetta Savino
Lunetta Savino
Date of Birth
2 November 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Loose Cannons
(2010)
7.1
Lolita Lobosco
(2021)
6.8
Diamanti
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2021
2014
2010
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
6.8
Diamanti
Diamanti
Comedy, Drama
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
7.1
Lolita Lobosco
Drama, Crime, Detective
2021, Italy
6.3
Do You See Me?
Scusate se Esisto
Comedy
2014, Italy
6.2
Io, Arlecchino
Io, Arlecchino
Drama, Comedy
2014, Italy
7.3
Loose Cannons
Mine vaganti
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2010, Italy
Watch trailer
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