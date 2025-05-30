Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Diamanti
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Diamanti

Diamanti

Diamanti 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A film director gathers his favorite actresses, those he worked with and those he loved. He wants to make a film about women but he doesn’t reveal much: he observes them, takes cue, until his imaginary throw them into another era, in a past where the noise of the sewing machines fills a workplace handled and populated by women, where men have minor and marginal roles and cinema can be told from another point of view: the one of costume. Between loneliness, passions, anxieties, heartbreaking absence and unbreakable bonds, reality and fiction permeate, as well as the lives of the actresses and those of the characters, the competition and the sisterhood, the visible and the invisible.
Diamanti - trailer
Diamanti  trailer
Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 May 2025
Release date
10 October 2025 Latvia N12
30 May 2025 Lithuania N13
19 August 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $19,455,156
Production GreenBoo Production, Faros Film, Vision Distribution
Also known as
Diamanti, Deimantai, Diamanter, Diamantes, Diamenty, Diamonds, Drágakövek, Elmaslar
Director
Ferzan Özpetek
Cast
Luisa Ranieri
Jasmine Trinca
Jasmine Trinca
Stefano Accorsi
Stefano Accorsi
Loredana Cannata
Geppi Cucciari
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Diamanti - trailer
Diamanti Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more