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Michèle Alfa Michèle Alfa
Kinoafisha Persons Michèle Alfa

Michèle Alfa

Michèle Alfa

Date of Birth
20 August 1911
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
24 August 1987
Actor type
Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Last One of the Six 6.6
The Last One of the Six (1941)

Filmography

The Last One of the Six 6.6
The Last One of the Six Le dernier des six
Detective, Thriller 1941, France
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