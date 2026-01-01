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Filmography
Michèle Alfa
Michèle Alfa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michèle Alfa
Michèle Alfa
Michèle Alfa
Date of Birth
20 August 1911
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
24 August 1987
Actor type
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.6
The Last One of the Six
(1941)
Filmography
6.6
The Last One of the Six
Le dernier des six
Detective, Thriller
1941, France
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