Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sergey Selyanov
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sergey Selyanov
Sergey Selyanov
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sergey Selyanov
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1995
Special Prize of the Jury
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2005
Full-Length Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree