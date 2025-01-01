Menu
Awards and nominations of Sergey Selyanov

Sergey Selyanov
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1995 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1995
Special Prize of the Jury
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2005 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2005
Full-Length Film
Nominee
