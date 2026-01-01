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Nadine Büttner
Nadine Büttner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadine Büttner
Nadine Büttner
Nadine Büttner
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky
(1995)
Filmography
6.8
Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky
Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky
Biography, Drama
1995, Germany
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