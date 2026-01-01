Menu
Manuela Parodi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
9 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.8
45th Parallel
(2013)
5.8
45th Parallel
La luna su Turino
Drama
2013, Italy
