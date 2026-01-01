Menu
Manuela Parodi

Date of Birth
9 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
45th Parallel 5.8
45th Parallel La luna su Turino
Drama 2013, Italy
