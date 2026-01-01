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Craig Nigh
Craig Nigh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Nigh
Craig Nigh
Craig Nigh
Date of Birth
24 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
The Devil's Candy
(2016)
6.2
The Tutor
(2023)
5.6
Death in Texas
(2020)
Filmography
6.2
The Tutor
The Tutor
Detective, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Death in Texas
Death in Texas
Action, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Candy
Mystery, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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