Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Craig Nigh
Craig Nigh Craig Nigh
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Nigh

Craig Nigh

Craig Nigh

Date of Birth
24 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Devil's Candy 6.6
The Devil's Candy (2016)
The Tutor 6.2
The Tutor (2023)
Death in Texas 5.6
Death in Texas (2020)

Filmography

The Tutor 6.2
The Tutor The Tutor
Detective, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Death in Texas 5.6
Death in Texas Death in Texas
Action, Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Devil's Candy 6.6
The Devil's Candy The Devil's Candy
Mystery, Thriller 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more