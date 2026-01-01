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Filmography
Nadine Crocker
Nadine Crocker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadine Crocker
Nadine Crocker
Nadine Crocker
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.2
Desperation Road
(2023)
6.1
Continue
(2022)
5.2
ToY
(2016)
Filmography
6.2
Desperation Road
Desperation Road
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Continue
Continue
Drama
2022, USA
4.8
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever
Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
ToY
ToY
Drama, Romantic
2016, USA
Show more
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