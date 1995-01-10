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Filmography
Nutsa Khubulava
Nutsa Khubulava
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nutsa Khubulava
Nutsa Khubulava
Nutsa Khubulava
Date of Birth
10 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Teli i Toli
(2016)
6.6
V parke Chair
(2025)
6.1
Supersex
(2024)
Filmography
6.6
V parke Chair
Drama
2025, Russia
6.1
Supersex
Drama, Biography,
2024, Italy
6.7
Teli i Toli
Teli i Toli
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
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