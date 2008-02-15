Menu
Date of Birth
16 August 1926
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
15 February 2008
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Seeta Aur Geeta 6.9
Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
