Date of Birth
16 August 1926
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
15 February 2008
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Seeta Aur Geeta
(1972)
Filmography
6.9
Seeta Aur Geeta
Seeta Aur Geeta
Adventure, Drama, Musical
1972, India
