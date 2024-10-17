Menu
Aaron Kaufman
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
17 October 2024
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For 7.0
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
Allswell in New York 6.6
Allswell in New York (2022)
Machete Kills 5.9
Machete Kills (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 5 Producer 5 Writer 1 Director 1
Junction 5.2
Junction Junction
Thriller 2024, USA
Allswell in New York 6.6
Allswell in New York Allswell
Comedy, Drama 2022, USA
Urge 4.4
Urge Urge
Thriller 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For 7
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Drama, Crime, Action, Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Machete Kills 5.9
Machete Kills Machete kills
Crime, Thriller, Action 2013, USA
Watch trailer
