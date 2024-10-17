Aaron Kaufman

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
17 October 2024
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
(2014)
6.6
Allswell in New York
(2022)
5.9
Machete Kills
(2013)
Filmography
5.2
Junction
Junction
Thriller
2024, USA
6.6
Allswell in New York
Allswell
Comedy, Drama
2022, USA
4.4
Urge
Urge
Thriller
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Drama, Crime, Action, Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Machete Kills
Machete kills
Crime, Thriller, Action
2013, USA
Watch trailer
