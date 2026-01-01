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Larisa Umarova Larisa Umarova
Kinoafisha Persons Larisa Umarova

Larisa Umarova

Larisa Umarova

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ya vas lyubil... 7.3
Ya vas lyubil... (1967)
Dear, Dearest, Beloved, Unique... 6.6
Dear, Dearest, Beloved, Unique... (1985)

Filmography

Dear, Dearest, Beloved, Unique... 6.6
Dear, Dearest, Beloved, Unique... Milyy, dorogoy, lyubimyy, edinstvennyy...
Drama 1985, USSR
Ya vas lyubil... 7.3
Ya vas lyubil... Ya vas lyubil...
Comedy, Family 1967, USSR
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