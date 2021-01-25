Menu
Aleksandr Shalyapin
Aleksandr Shalyapin

Date of Birth
6 May 1979
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
25 January 2021

Popular Films

Dominika (2017)
Shapovalov (2012)
Stand Up (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 1 TV Shows 2 Actor 3
Dominika Dominika
Comedy, Fantasy 2017, Russia
Stand Up
Stand Up
Comedy, Reality-TV 2013, Russia
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, Russia
