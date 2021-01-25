Menu
Aleksandr Shalyapin
Date of Birth
6 May 1979
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
25 January 2021
Popular Films
6.5
Dominika
(2017)
0.0
Shapovalov
(2012)
0.0
Stand Up
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Reality-TV
Year
All
2017
2013
2012
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
6.5
Dominika
Dominika
Comedy, Fantasy
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Stand Up
Comedy, Reality-TV
2013, Russia
Shapovalov
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, Russia
