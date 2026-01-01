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About
Filmography
Nora von Waldstätten
Nora von Waldstätten
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nora von Waldstätten
Nora von Waldstätten
Nora von Waldstätten
Date of Birth
1 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Carlos
(2010)
7.4
Die Zweiflers
(2024)
7.1
Clouds of Sils Maria
(2014)
Filmography
7.4
Die Zweiflers
Die Zweiflers
Drama
2024, Germany
6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2019, Germany
6.5
Freies Land
Freies Land
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2019, Germany
6.6
Les Rivières pourpres
Drama, Action, Crime
2018, France
6.8
Sauerkrautkoma
Sauerkrautkoma
Crime, Comedy
2018, Germany
6.7
Wild Mouse
Wilde Maus
Comedy, Crime
2017, Austria / Germany
6.3
Personal Shopper
Personal Shopper
Drama, Thriller
2016, France
Watch trailer
7
The Team
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Sweden
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