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Nora von Waldstätten
Nora von Waldstätten Nora von Waldstätten
Kinoafisha Persons Nora von Waldstätten

Nora von Waldstätten

Nora von Waldstätten

Date of Birth
1 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Carlos 7.5
Carlos (2010)
Die Zweiflers 7.4
Die Zweiflers (2024)
Clouds of Sils Maria 7.1
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Filmography

Die Zweiflers 7.4
Die Zweiflers Die Zweiflers
Drama 2024, Germany
8 Days 6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2019, Germany
Freies Land 6.5
Freies Land Freies Land
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2019, Germany
Les Rivières pourpres 6.6
Les Rivières pourpres
Drama, Action, Crime 2018, France
Sauerkrautkoma 6.8
Sauerkrautkoma Sauerkrautkoma
Crime, Comedy 2018, Germany
Wild Mouse 6.7
Wild Mouse Wilde Maus
Comedy, Crime 2017, Austria / Germany
Personal Shopper 6.3
Personal Shopper Personal Shopper
Drama, Thriller 2016, France
Watch trailer
The Team 7
The Team
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Sweden
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